E-L Financial Co. Limited (TSE:ELF) to Issue $2.50 Quarterly Dividend

E-L Financial Co. Limited (TSE:ELF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 2.50 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of ELF opened at C$908.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.68, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.73. E-L Financial has a one year low of C$814.00 and a one year high of C$989.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$918.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$915.21.

E-L Financial Corporation Limited operates as an investment and insurance holding company in Canada. It operates through two segments, E-L Corporate and Empire Life. The company owns investments in equities and fixed income securities directly and indirectly through common shares, investment funds, closed-end investment companies, and limited partnership and other private companies.

