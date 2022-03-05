Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $2.05

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 2.05 per share by the shipping company on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00.

Eagle Bulk Shipping has a payout ratio of 59.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Eagle Bulk Shipping to earn $12.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.6%.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Shares of EGLE stock opened at $55.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.82 and a 200-day moving average of $45.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12-month low of $31.20 and a 12-month high of $58.14. The company has a market capitalization of $752.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.24.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.58 by ($1.30). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 20.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

EGLE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,991 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,434 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,348 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,615,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 236.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,622 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping (Get Rating)

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.