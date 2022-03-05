Eagle Capital Management LLC Sells 835 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Eagle Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 2.8% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 68.6% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 583,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,861,000 after buying an additional 237,361 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth approximately $271,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Apple by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,624 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Apple by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,181,876 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $712,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,875 shares in the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.48.

Shares of AAPL opened at $163.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.37 and a 200 day moving average of $159.62. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

