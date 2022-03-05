Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0471 per share on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has raised its dividend by 6.3% over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN:CEV opened at $12.25 on Friday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEV. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,627 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 14.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 10,962 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income exempt from regular federal income tax and California state personal income taxes. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

