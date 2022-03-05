Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (ENX) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 23rd

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0355 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 3.4% over the last three years.
Shares of ENX opened at $11.14 on Friday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $13.05.
Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,118 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-end investment company, which seeks current income exempt from federal and new york income taxes through investment in high rated investment grade municipal securities. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
