eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.010-$1.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.43 billion-$2.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.62 billion.eBay also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.200-$4.400 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on eBay from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen cut their price objective on eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group raised eBay from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.57.

eBay stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.66. The stock had a trading volume of 8,300,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,082,927. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. eBay has a 52-week low of $49.53 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The firm has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.17 and a 200 day moving average of $68.17.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that eBay will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.56%.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $158,632.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,747 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

