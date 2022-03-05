Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $80.75, but opened at $84.00. Elastic shares last traded at $86.80, with a volume of 15,784 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.18% and a negative return on equity of 29.19%. The business had revenue of $223.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ESTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.44.

In other Elastic news, CEO Shay Banon sold 2,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total transaction of $254,832.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total transaction of $106,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,391 shares of company stock valued at $908,060. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the second quarter valued at about $322,883,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,794,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Elastic by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,072,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,048,000 after buying an additional 348,165 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Elastic by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 622,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,574,000 after buying an additional 291,295 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Elastic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.25 and a beta of 1.25.

Elastic Company Profile (NYSE:ESTC)

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

