ElringKlinger (OTCMKTS:EGKLF) Trading Down 16.5%

ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:EGKLF – Get Rating) shares were down 16.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.35 and last traded at $9.35. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.20.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.13.

Get ElringKlinger alerts:

About ElringKlinger (OTCMKTS:EGKLF)

ElringKlinger AG provides lightweight solutions, electromobility, sealing and shielding technology, tool technology and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment develops, manufactures, and sells products and assemblies destined for the automobile industry.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ElringKlinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ElringKlinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.