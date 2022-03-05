Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $87.89

Empiric Student Property plc (LON:ESP – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 87.89 ($1.18) and traded as low as GBX 87 ($1.17). Empiric Student Property shares last traded at GBX 87.20 ($1.17), with a volume of 1,121,354 shares traded.
ESP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.34) target price on shares of Empiric Student Property in a report on Monday, January 31st. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on shares of Empiric Student Property in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 110 ($1.48) target price for the company.
The company has a market cap of £513.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 87.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 88.88.
Empiric Student Property Company Profile (LON:ESP)
Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello StudentÂ® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.
Recommended Stories
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Empiric Student Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empiric Student Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.