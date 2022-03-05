Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $87.89

Empiric Student Property plc (LON:ESP – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 87.89 ($1.18) and traded as low as GBX 87 ($1.17). Empiric Student Property shares last traded at GBX 87.20 ($1.17), with a volume of 1,121,354 shares traded.

ESP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.34) target price on shares of Empiric Student Property in a report on Monday, January 31st. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on shares of Empiric Student Property in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 110 ($1.48) target price for the company.

The company has a market cap of £513.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 87.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 88.88.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a GBX 0.63 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd.

Empiric Student Property Company Profile (LON:ESP)

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello StudentÂ® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

