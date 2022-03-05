Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.150-$6.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.340. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
ETR traded up $2.88 on Friday, hitting $112.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,784,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,426. The company has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.62. Entergy has a 12-month low of $87.21 and a 12-month high of $115.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.28.
Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ETR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Vertical Research lowered Entergy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $114.33.
In other news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 5,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $527,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 750 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.42, for a total transaction of $79,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,943 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,265 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Entergy by 14.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,696,000 after purchasing an additional 94,447 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,046,000 after purchasing an additional 90,878 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Entergy by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 536,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,412,000 after purchasing an additional 61,854 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Entergy by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 209,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,618,000 after purchasing an additional 58,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 675,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,048,000 after purchasing an additional 34,478 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Entergy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.
