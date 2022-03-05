Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.150-$6.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.340. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ETR traded up $2.88 on Friday, hitting $112.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,784,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,426. The company has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.62. Entergy has a 12-month low of $87.21 and a 12-month high of $115.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.28.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.92%.

ETR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Vertical Research lowered Entergy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $114.33.

In other news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 5,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $527,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 750 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.42, for a total transaction of $79,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,943 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,265 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Entergy by 14.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,696,000 after purchasing an additional 94,447 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,046,000 after purchasing an additional 90,878 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Entergy by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 536,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,412,000 after purchasing an additional 61,854 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Entergy by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 209,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,618,000 after purchasing an additional 58,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 675,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,048,000 after purchasing an additional 34,478 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entergy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.