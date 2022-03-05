Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 16.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.
EVC traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.35. 773,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,040. The stock has a market cap of $542.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.70. Entravision Communications has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.00.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Entravision Communications’s payout ratio is 18.87%.
EVC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 27th.
Entravision Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)
Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.
