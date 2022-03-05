Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 16.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

EVC traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.35. 773,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,040. The stock has a market cap of $542.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.70. Entravision Communications has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.00.

Get Entravision Communications alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Entravision Communications’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entravision Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Entravision Communications by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 8,333 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 10,643 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. 57.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 27th.

Entravision Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.