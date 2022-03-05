Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $76.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Enviva Partners traded as high as $77.38 and last traded at $76.91, with a volume of 7848 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.02.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EVA. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enviva Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVA. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Enviva Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Enviva Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Enviva Partners by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Enviva Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 2,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.63 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a positive change from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -471.23%.

About Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA)

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

