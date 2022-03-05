EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) PT Raised to $126.00 at KeyCorp

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at KeyCorp from $118.00 to $126.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.23.

EOG Resources stock opened at $118.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $69.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.12. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $120.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.20.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The business’s revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EOG Resources news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Investment Advisors grew its stake in EOG Resources by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 5,201 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 13,890 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,334 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

