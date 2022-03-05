EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) PT Lowered to $325.00 at Citigroup

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $680.00 to $325.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of EPAM Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $672.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $840.00 to $650.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $540.70.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

NYSE:EPAM opened at $198.52 on Tuesday. EPAM Systems has a 1 year low of $195.01 and a 1 year high of $725.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $476.76 and a 200-day moving average of $579.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.75.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.25. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.50, for a total transaction of $796,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $34,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,125 shares of company stock worth $43,579,057 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 207.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 8,646 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 28,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.