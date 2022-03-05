Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for AVITA Medical, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RCEL)

AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of AVITA Medical in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.36) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.42). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AVITA Medical’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on RCEL. BTIG Research reduced their price target on AVITA Medical from $37.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered AVITA Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

AVITA Medical stock opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.52 million, a PE ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.12. AVITA Medical has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $22.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AVITA Medical by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,588,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,031,000 after acquiring an additional 17,239 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AVITA Medical by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,295,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,584,000 after acquiring an additional 231,520 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AVITA Medical by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 813,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,685,000 after acquiring an additional 368,380 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AVITA Medical by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of AVITA Medical by 477.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 234,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 194,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

In other AVITA Medical news, CEO Michael S. Perry sold 10,812 shares of AVITA Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $94,496.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

AVITA Medical, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform that enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. Its product RECELL system is a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of spray-on skin cells using a small sample of the patient’s own skin for the treatment of acute thermal burns.

