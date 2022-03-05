Equities Analysts Set Expectations for GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:GDI)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay anticipates that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$67.50 to C$70.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$73.50 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services to C$70.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$67.17.

GDI stock opened at C$54.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$55.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$53.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.59. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 12-month low of C$43.75 and a 12-month high of C$60.00.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services (Get Rating)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.