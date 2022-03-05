Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Newcrest Mining Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NCMGY)

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Newcrest Mining in a report released on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Ryan now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Newcrest Mining’s FY2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newcrest Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS NCMGY opened at $19.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.98. Newcrest Mining has a 52-week low of $14.76 and a 52-week high of $22.70.

Newcrest Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and operations of mines. It operates through the following segments: Cadia, Telfet, Lihir, Gosowong, Red Chris JV, and Exploration and Projects. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

