Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.470-$1.510 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of EPRT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.26. The stock had a trading volume of 551,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,407. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $21.74 and a 52 week high of $32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 41.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 128.40%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EPRT. Mizuho downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPRT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,360,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,447 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,567,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,317,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 119,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 69,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,790,000 after acquiring an additional 49,386 shares in the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

