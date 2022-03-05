Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.42) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Establishment Labs in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Z. Weiner now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.19). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Establishment Labs’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.20) EPS.
Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.27). Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 27.54% and a negative return on equity of 46.91%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share.
Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Establishment Labs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.60.
Establishment Labs stock opened at $61.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.60 and a 200-day moving average of $65.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.47 and a beta of 1.17. Establishment Labs has a 1 year low of $46.93 and a 1 year high of $88.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
In other news, major shareholder Jw Asset Management, Llc acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.45 per share, for a total transaction of $297,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESTA. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 502.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.
Establishment Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)
Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.
