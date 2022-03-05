Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is a medical technology company. It focuses on designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing portfolio of silicone gel-filled breast implants ae well as body shaping implants. The company’s brand consists of Motiva Implants(R) and MotivaImagine (R) platform. Its technologies portfolio includes Divina 3D Simulation System(R), Puregraft and MotivaImagine Centers (R). Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Stephens upped their price objective on Establishment Labs from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.60.

Establishment Labs stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,534. Establishment Labs has a one year low of $46.93 and a one year high of $88.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -45.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.60 and a 200-day moving average of $65.69.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.27). Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 46.91% and a negative net margin of 27.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Establishment Labs will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Jw Asset Management, Llc purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.45 per share, for a total transaction of $297,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Establishment Labs by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after buying an additional 13,382 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 242,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,411,000 after purchasing an additional 37,586 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 10,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

