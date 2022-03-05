European Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:EBACU) Stock Price Up 0.2%

European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBACU – Get Rating) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.85. Approximately 1,876 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 2,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average is $9.90.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBACU. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in European Biotech Acquisition by 7,500,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 150,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of European Biotech Acquisition by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 117,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of European Biotech Acquisition by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 94,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 40,253 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of European Biotech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000.

European Biotech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying opportunities in the life sciences industry in Europe. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

