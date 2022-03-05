Evercore ISI Lowers Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target to $145.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Evercore ISI from $235.00 to $145.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has an inline rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $219.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 25th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $182.92 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $147.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $212.57.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $108.94 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $108.43 and a fifty-two week high of $406.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.86. The company has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total value of $2,828,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.57, for a total transaction of $801,119.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 158,579 shares of company stock worth $25,642,423. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,839,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,904,607,000 after buying an additional 5,302,703 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $418,128,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $515,625,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,668,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,037,000 after buying an additional 1,312,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,268,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,023,000 after buying an additional 1,283,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications (Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.