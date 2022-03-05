Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $4,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Motco grew its position in shares of Evergy by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Evergy by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

In related news, Director C John Wilder purchased 6,775 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.95 per share, with a total value of $453,586.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 40,549 shares of company stock valued at $2,726,040. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EVRG opened at $63.70 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.38 and a 52 week high of $69.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.08.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.25. Evergy had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 8.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.5725 dividend. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.79%.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

