Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Issues Earnings Results

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. Everspin Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Everspin Technologies updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.030-$0.000 EPS.

MRAM opened at $8.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average of $8.78. The company has a market capitalization of $165.69 million, a P/E ratio of -168.97 and a beta of 1.23. Everspin Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.93.

MRAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Everspin Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Everspin Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

In related news, CEO Darin G. Billerbeck sold 19,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $203,743.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRAM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 20,262 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Everspin Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Everspin Technologies by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Everspin Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Everspin Technologies by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 7,485 shares during the last quarter. 33.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

