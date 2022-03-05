EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) by 227.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,750 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in EVO Payments were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 370.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 43.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 5.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 32.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. 59.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVO Payments stock opened at $22.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -571.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.60. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $31.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.68.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $133.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.51 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EVOP. Zacks Investment Research cut EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded EVO Payments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup upgraded EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Northcoast Research upgraded EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

In other EVO Payments news, Director Gregory S. Pope acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.61 per share, for a total transaction of $452,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 42.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

