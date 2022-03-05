Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Evofem Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 1,593.89% and a negative net margin of 4,011.48%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS.
NASDAQ EVFM opened at $0.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $71.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of -0.32. Evofem Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $3.18.
In other Evofem Biosciences news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier bought 135,000 shares of Evofem Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.38 per share, with a total value of $51,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired 200,594 shares of company stock worth $76,070 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently commented on EVFM shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Evofem Biosciences from $0.50 to $0.53 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday.
About Evofem Biosciences (Get Rating)
Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.
