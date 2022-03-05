Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Evofem Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 1,593.89% and a negative net margin of 4,011.48%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS.

NASDAQ EVFM opened at $0.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $71.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of -0.32. Evofem Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $3.18.

In other Evofem Biosciences news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier bought 135,000 shares of Evofem Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.38 per share, with a total value of $51,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired 200,594 shares of company stock worth $76,070 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 3,028.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,129,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after buying an additional 3,997,848 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,921,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 53,595 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 737.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 260,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 229,026 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Evofem Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 5,822.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 130,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on EVFM shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Evofem Biosciences from $0.50 to $0.53 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

