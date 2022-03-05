Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €33.00 by Baader Bank

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) received a €33.00 ($37.08) price target from stock analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.25% from the company’s previous close.

EVK has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a €34.00 ($38.20) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($42.70) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Warburg Research set a €35.00 ($39.33) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($35.96) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.10 ($31.57) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €33.13 ($37.23).

Shares of Evonik Industries stock opened at €24.22 ($27.21) on Thursday. Evonik Industries has a 1 year low of €26.78 ($30.09) and a 1 year high of €32.97 ($37.04). The company’s fifty day moving average is €28.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is €28.15.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

