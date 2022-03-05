eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “eXp World Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services primarily in the United states and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents and brokers. eXp World Holdings, Inc., formerly known as eXp Realty International Corporation, is based in Bellingham, Washington. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on eXp World from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut eXp World from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eXp World presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $24.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 46.87 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.48. eXp World has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $59.77.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. eXp World had a return on equity of 44.57% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that eXp World will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In other eXp World news, insider James Bramble sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $67,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $466,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 428,800 shares of company stock valued at $13,044,833. Insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in eXp World by 4.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in eXp World by 6.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in eXp World by 1.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in eXp World by 46.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in eXp World by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

