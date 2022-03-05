Falco Resources (CVE:FPC) Shares Down 4.8%

Falco Resources Ltd. (CVE:FPC – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. 13,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 68,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.33. The firm has a market cap of C$80.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Falco Resources Company Profile (CVE:FPC)

Falco Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for base and precious metals, such as gold, zinc, copper, and silver deposits. It owns mining claims and contractual rights in relation to mining concessions covering approximately 70,000 hectares of land in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp located in the Province of QuÃ©bec.

