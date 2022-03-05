Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

FSS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Federal Signal from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Signal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Federal Signal from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.20.

FSS stock opened at $34.83 on Wednesday. Federal Signal has a 12-month low of $33.23 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.95.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $301.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Federal Signal will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.81%.

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,655,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 199.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,784,000 after buying an additional 46,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,910,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $76,864,000 after purchasing an additional 57,425 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 536,652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,590,000 after purchasing an additional 17,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

