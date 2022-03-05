FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FedNat had a negative net margin of 48.34% and a negative return on equity of 103.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.96) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNHC opened at $1.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. FedNat has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $7.32.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FedNat stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 154,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.88% of FedNat at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 41.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FNHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedNat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FedNat in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

FedNat Holding Co engages in providing the insurance services. It offers underwriting services to homeowners, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance. The company was founded by Edward J. Lawson and Michele V. Lawson in 1991 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

