Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 16.05% and a negative return on equity of 35.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS.

GSM traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.36. 4,689,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,354. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.92. Ferroglobe has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $11.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Ferroglobe by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 7,221 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Ferroglobe by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 11,867 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter worth about $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GSM. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ferroglobe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday.

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

