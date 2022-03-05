Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 35.38% and a negative net margin of 16.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share.

Shares of GSM stock opened at $9.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.34. Ferroglobe has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 2.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 896.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 95,018 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,184,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,518,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GSM. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ferroglobe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

