FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FGEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FibroGen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FibroGen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.50.

NASDAQ FGEN opened at $12.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.47 and a 200-day moving average of $12.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.83. FibroGen has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $36.13.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.79). FibroGen had a negative net margin of 123.25% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. The firm had revenue of $16.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. FibroGen’s quarterly revenue was down 74.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FibroGen will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in FibroGen during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in FibroGen by 20.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FibroGen during the third quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in FibroGen by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

