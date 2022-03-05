Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,025,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,615 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.71% of Fidelity National Financial worth $91,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 371.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 284.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of FNF opened at $47.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.37. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.72 and a 52-week high of $56.44. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.85%.

In related news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total transaction of $58,096.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 14,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $790,221.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 115,700 shares of company stock worth $5,923,318. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

