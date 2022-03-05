Financial Contrast: Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) versus Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) and Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Alteryx has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paycom Software has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Alteryx and Paycom Software, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alteryx 0 4 8 0 2.67 Paycom Software 0 4 9 0 2.69

Alteryx presently has a consensus price target of $85.31, indicating a potential upside of 40.45%. Paycom Software has a consensus price target of $438.85, indicating a potential upside of 37.77%. Given Alteryx’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Alteryx is more favorable than Paycom Software.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alteryx and Paycom Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alteryx $536.14 million 7.66 -$179.68 million ($2.68) -22.66 Paycom Software $1.06 billion 18.17 $195.96 million $3.37 94.52

Paycom Software has higher revenue and earnings than Alteryx. Alteryx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paycom Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Alteryx and Paycom Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alteryx -33.51% -29.89% -8.50% Paycom Software 18.57% 23.85% 5.52%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.7% of Alteryx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.9% of Paycom Software shares are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of Alteryx shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Paycom Software shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Paycom Software beats Alteryx on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alteryx (Get Rating)

Alteryx, Inc. engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P. Harding, Jr. in March 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

About Paycom Software (Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management. The company was founded by Chad R. Richison in 1998 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

