Financial Survey: Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (ANEB) and Its Competitors

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ANEB – Get Rating) is one of 932 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Anebulo Pharmaceuticals to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Anebulo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

17.9% of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 89.9% of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Anebulo Pharmaceuticals and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anebulo Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Competitors 5656 20058 42458 825 2.56

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 123.21%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 113.15%. Given Anebulo Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Anebulo Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Anebulo Pharmaceuticals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anebulo Pharmaceuticals N/A -28.23% -27.82% Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Competitors -4,382.92% -120.00% -14.18%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Anebulo Pharmaceuticals and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Anebulo Pharmaceuticals N/A -$30.25 million -2.80 Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Competitors $1.93 billion $234.52 million -0.16

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Anebulo Pharmaceuticals. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

About Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients suffering from cannabinoid overdose and addiction. Its lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist to treat cannabinoid overdose. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Lakeway, Texas.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anebulo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.