Financial Survey: Next Hydrogen Solutions (OTC:NXHSF) vs. Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS)

Next Hydrogen Solutions (OTC:NXHSF – Get Rating) and Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) are both companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Next Hydrogen Solutions and Amtech Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Next Hydrogen Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Amtech Systems $85.21 million 1.65 $1.51 million $0.13 77.08

Amtech Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Next Hydrogen Solutions.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Next Hydrogen Solutions and Amtech Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Next Hydrogen Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Amtech Systems 0 0 2 0 3.00

Amtech Systems has a consensus price target of $15.67, suggesting a potential upside of 56.35%. Given Amtech Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Amtech Systems is more favorable than Next Hydrogen Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Next Hydrogen Solutions and Amtech Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Next Hydrogen Solutions N/A N/A N/A Amtech Systems 1.89% 2.12% 1.55%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.2% of Amtech Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 20.8% of Amtech Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Amtech Systems beats Next Hydrogen Solutions on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Next Hydrogen Solutions (Get Rating)

Next Hydrogen Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells water electrolyzers to convert intermittent renewable electric power sources into clean hydrogen. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Amtech Systems (Get Rating)

Amtech Systems, Inc. is a global manufacturer of capital equipment. It focuses on thermal processing, wafer polishing, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, such as silicon carbide and silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor and Material & Substrate. The Semiconductor segment is involved in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of thermal processing equipment and related controls for use by semiconductor manufacturers, and in electronics, automotive, and other industries. The Material & Substrate segment produces consumables and machinery for lapping and polishing materials, such as sapphire substrates, optical components, silicon wafers, and numerous types of crystal materials, ceramics, and metal components. The company was founded by Jong S. Whang in October 1981 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

