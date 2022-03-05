FireAngel Safety Technology Group (LON:FA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of FireAngel Safety Technology Group (LON:FA – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

LON:FA opened at GBX 12.75 ($0.17) on Tuesday. FireAngel Safety Technology Group has a one year low of GBX 12.06 ($0.16) and a one year high of GBX 28.63 ($0.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of £23.09 million and a P/E ratio of -2.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 14.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 15.40.

In other news, insider John Conoley acquired 300,000 shares of FireAngel Safety Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of £42,000 ($56,353.15).

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells home safety products and accessories in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) detectors and accessories under the Fire Angel, Fire Angel Connected, Fire Angel Specification, FireAngel Pro Connected, AngelEye, and Pace Sensors brands, as well as CO sensors.

