First Hawaiian Bank Buys 6,453 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,911 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,453 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 360.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 64.2% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 513.5% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 31.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 373 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $142.82 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.75 and a 12-month high of $152.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.81 and a 200-day moving average of $142.71.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Walmart from $184.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.09.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 308,135 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $42,821,520.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 925,165 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $129,754,391.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,077,447 shares of company stock worth $985,067,322 in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

