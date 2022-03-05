First Hawaiian Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,629 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 45.1% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,973,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,242,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,502 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Workday by 10,667.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 527,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,842,000 after acquiring an additional 522,700 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Workday by 180.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 727,462 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $181,785,000 after acquiring an additional 468,199 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Workday by 12.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,911,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $977,574,000 after acquiring an additional 448,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 67.9% in the third quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,062,335 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,467,000 after acquiring an additional 429,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $240.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.05 billion, a PE ratio of 2,669.30, a PEG ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $243.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.04. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.90 and a 52-week high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total value of $29,620.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.11, for a total value of $29,850,579.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 429,864 shares of company stock valued at $109,911,391. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Workday from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.83.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

