First Hawaiian Bank Has $2.73 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 10,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 12,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 24,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $7,949,670.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $295,813.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $155.14 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.55 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The company has a market cap of $375.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.76.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

