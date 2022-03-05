First Hawaiian Bank Has $4.19 Million Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 417.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,650 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVS. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 169,219 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,510,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 10,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $84.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.51. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.34 and a 12-month high of $95.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $189.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.57.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 46.27%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $1.175 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVS. UBS Group cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Redburn Partners cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

