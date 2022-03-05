First Hawaiian Bank Lowers Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,239 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,001 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 0.9% of First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $32,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,959 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 42,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,618,000 after acquiring an additional 22,888 shares during the period. Rye Brook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Fusion Capital LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 99,946 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $163.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.37 and its 200 day moving average is $159.62. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on Apple in a report on Monday, February 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, New Street Research raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.48.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

