First Hawaiian Bank Makes New Investment in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,230 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 195,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PAYC opened at $318.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $296.68 and a twelve month high of $558.97. The company has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $344.90 and its 200 day moving average is $432.85.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $640.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. DA Davidson raised Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $498.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.21.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

