First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Downgraded by Hovde Group

Hovde Group lowered shares of First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered First Horizon from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered First Horizon from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of First Horizon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of First Horizon from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.17.

NYSE FHN opened at $23.70 on Wednesday. First Horizon has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.05.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 30.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Horizon will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

In other news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $2,682,514.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Horizon by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 159.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

