First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Price Target Cut to C$42.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. CIBC started coverage on First National Financial in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

FNLIF opened at $31.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.67. First National Financial has a 1-year low of $29.94 and a 1-year high of $43.21.

First National Financial Corp. engages in the provision of mortgage banking services. It operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment includes single-family residential mortgages. The Commercial segment deals with multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company was founded by Stephen J.

