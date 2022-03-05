First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Price Target Cut to C$42.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. CIBC started coverage on First National Financial in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

FNLIF opened at $31.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.67. First National Financial has a 1-year low of $29.94 and a 1-year high of $43.21.

First National Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

First National Financial Corp. engages in the provision of mortgage banking services. It operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment includes single-family residential mortgages. The Commercial segment deals with multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company was founded by Stephen J.

