First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) PT Lowered to $78.00 at Roth Capital

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Roth Capital from $140.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on First Solar from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on First Solar from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Cowen reduced their price objective on First Solar from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on First Solar from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.38.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $71.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar has a 1-year low of $61.24 and a 1-year high of $123.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.77.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.17. First Solar had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $907.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that First Solar will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $48,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,422 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,441 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

