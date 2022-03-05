First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FSLR. Citigroup cut their price objective on First Solar from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on First Solar from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on First Solar from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on First Solar from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on First Solar from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.38.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $71.85 on Thursday. First Solar has a 12 month low of $61.24 and a 12 month high of $123.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.38.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.17. First Solar had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $907.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that First Solar will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the third quarter valued at $38,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 87.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

