First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Short Interest Down 63.4% in February

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,400 shares, a decline of 63.4% from the January 31st total of 290,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMBS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,763,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,613,000 after purchasing an additional 984,472 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,146,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,291,000 after purchasing an additional 550,705 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,434,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,882,000 after purchasing an additional 507,772 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 180,861.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 488,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,425,000 after buying an additional 488,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 8,470.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 444,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,241,000 after buying an additional 439,713 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LMBS stock opened at $49.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.19. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $49.38 and a 1-year high of $51.56.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%.

